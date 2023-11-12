MMA certificates, zoning issues on Monday's County agenda

Nov. 11—The Rogers County Commissioners meet 9 a.m. at the county courthouse, first floor meeting room, 200 S. Lynn Riggs Blvd.

The agenda includes two Medical Marijuana Authority Certificate of Compliance requests, along with public hearings and votes on three zoning changes and a plat approval.

The MMA renewal certificates are requested by James B. Forbes in District 1, owner of Bottom Growers at 8372 E. 435 Road, and Sarah Powell in District 3, owner of Hildagrow LLC (a name change), at 9201 E. 500 Road.

Tony and Robyn Dennis, in District 3, are seeking a zoning change from agricultural to agricultural-residential on 2.5 acres at 15155 E. 520 Road. The intended use is for residential.

In District 2, Jeffrey Fath, 18800 S. 4080 Road, is requesting an agricultural-residential to simple residential on .92 acre for residential lot split purposes.

In District 3, Michael Scott, 9195 E. 580 Road, Catoosa, requests zoning change from agricultural-residential and RS-25 to simple agricultural-residential on a 25,000-square-foot property for purpose of residential lot split.

In District 3 in Inola, commissioners will consider action on a preliminary plat for 412 Crossing involving 123.60 acres more or less located on the northeast corner of Highway 412 and South 4180 Road. The applicant is LTS Engineering Services LLC. Intended use is not stated.

Two Rural Water District 7 utility permits are scheduled for approval in District 3 on East 480 Road and South 4230 Road. A Chelsea Gas Authority permit is requested on South 4210 Road near the East 440 Road.

District 2 Commissioner Steve Hendrix is asking for a $50,000 capital outlay transfer for the purchase of a new dump truck.

District 3 Commissioner Ron Burrows is asking for a $201,113.17 transfer from capital outlay to maintenance and operations to correct October's appropriations.

The service agreement between the commissioners and the OSU Extension program for 2024 is on the regular agenda.