MMA star Tyler East shot dead after violently attacking girlfriend at New Mexico home

Namita Singh
&lt;p&gt;File Image: Tyler East of Albuquerque, top , pounds on Prince McLean of Cincinnati, Ohio in the Heavy weight 265 lbs. match during the MMA Fight Pit Genesis on Saturday, 13 August 2011&lt;/p&gt; (Albuquerque Journal/ Zumapress)

File Image: Tyler East of Albuquerque, top , pounds on Prince McLean of Cincinnati, Ohio in the Heavy weight 265 lbs. match during the MMA Fight Pit Genesis on Saturday, 13 August 2011

(Albuquerque Journal/ Zumapress)

Former professional mixed martial artist Tyler East was shot and killed in New Mexico on Monday night.

According to the state police, East, 30, was found dead at a residence in Los Lunas. When the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area after receiving a call of domestic violence, they also found his girlfriend bearing a gunshot wound alongside East.

The former MMA fighter was declared dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a hospital in Albuquerque where she is being treated for the injuries and is in a stable condition.

According to the police, the person who fired shots at East fled before officers arrived at the scene.

State police said they believed East was having an argument with his girlfriend after which he brandished a weapon, shot at her and then dragged her out of the residence. It was there that East was shot by a male suspect and succumbed to the injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Read more:

Nicknamed “The Beast”, East competed 21 times as a professional MMA fighter from 2009 to 2016 and had a record of 15-6-0.

He was the brother of former UFC fighter Cody East, and had had multiple brushes with the law in incidences of violence.

According to the specialist website MMA Junkie, in 2009 East was accused of assaulting a fellow student at Belen High School in gym class. He did not object to charges of aggravated battery assault and was sentenced to three years’ probation.

In 2012, East was arrested after his former girlfriend claimed he was on a “cocaine binge” and physically assaulted her. He was indicted for kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, and bribery of a witness.

His most recent court case was in 2019, which involved charges of battery upon a peace officer and resisting arrest. Both charges were later dropped, reported the Albuquerque Journal.

Following the news of his death, his brother Cody took to Facebook and said: “RIP Tyler East no more demons to fight brother your free love u.”

Recommended Stories

  • Is Netflix Stock A Buy As The Streamer Racks Up Awards?

    Internet television network Netflix has taken a commanding lead in the streaming video market and investors have bid up the company's stock as a result. But is Netflix stock a buy right now?

  • It's about respect: Lee Elder joins ceremonial tee shot to open Masters

    Lee Elder, the first Black man to play at the Masters, has made a monumental contribution to golf and will appear alongside Nicklaus and Player at the 2021 event.

  • Nine ways to thwart the Georgia 'voting rights' boycott

    From the panic, you’d think the 1965 Voting Rights Act had been nullified. The hyperbole over Georgia reforms betrays a lack of historical knowledge.

  • 5 Home Remodeling Trends to Watch for in 2021

    After a year of spending more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many homeowners are looking for ways to make their homes fit their new realities. At the start of 2020, “the most requested design concept was open space,” says Jimmy Dollman, principal of Dollman Construction in Roanoke, Virginia. This year, expect to see homeowners spending less time knocking down walls to open up shared areas, and more time transforming spare rooms or nooks into dedicated spaces.

  • Rwanda's Kagame welcomes French 'truth' about the genocide

    President Paul Kagame of Rwanda on Wednesday praised a new French report documenting France's role in the 1994 genocide as “a good thing,” welcoming efforts in Paris to “move forward with a good understanding of what happened" 27 years after the massacres that shocked the world. Kagame spoke before dignitaries and others in an arena in the capital, Kigali, at the start of a week during which the central African country will commemorate the genocide. “We welcome this (report),” Kagame said, asserting that his government's interpretation of the commission's findings is that then-French leader Francois "Mitterrand knew that a genocide against the Tutsis was being planned by their allies in Rwanda" but continued "supporting them because he believed this was necessary for France's geopolitical position.”

  • Douglas County Police Fatally Shoot Suspect Who Fired AK-47 at Officers

    Police in Douglas County, Colorado, released footage of the moment a suspect opened fire on officers with an AK-47 rifle on April 3.Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said officers were called to reports of an individual carrying a gun at the intersection of the Interstate 25 and Happy Canyon Road.Dashcam footage and body-worn video shows police approaching the suspect, who is seen holding a gun in a case. The footage shows police repeatedly instructing the suspect to put the gun on the ground. Police said the suspect then lay down on the ground and began firing at officers.“Deputies returned fire and unfortunately killed the suspect at the scene,” Sheriff Tony Spurlock said.The suspect was named by police as 23-year-old Samuel Yeager. Police said the deputies involved in the incident were placed on admininstrative leave. Credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • Indonesia landslides death toll rises to 126, dozens missing

    The death toll from mudslides in eastern Indonesia has risen to 126 with scores still missing, officials said Wednesday, as rain continued to pound the region and hamper the search. East Flores district on Adonara island suffered the highest losses with 67 bodies recovered so far and six missing. On nearby Lembata island, the downpour triggered by Tropical Cyclone Seroja sent solidified lava from a volcanic eruption in November to crash down on more than a dozen villages, killing at least 28 and leaving 44 unaccounted for, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

  • Snub in EU-Turkey meeting highlights gender equality issue

    Gender equality issues took center stage Wednesday in Brussels a day after Ursula von der Leyen, one the EU's most powerful executives, was treated like a second-rank official during a visit to Ankara. Von der Leyen — the European Commission president — and European Council chief Charles Michel visited Turkey on Tuesday for talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan focusing on the EU-Turkey relations. After they were led in a big room for discussions with Erdogan, TV images showed that only two chairs had been laid out in front of the EU and the Turkish flags for the three leaders.

  • FTL cops, mistaking Star Trek memorabilia for weaponry, used excessive force, suit says

    A lawsuit filed by two brothers claims Fort Lauderdale and its police department violated their civil rights and conceals officer misconduct

  • Bitcoin and taxes: EY cryptocurrency expert details what to know

    For certain transactions dealing with digital currency, you might be in for a tax bill this season, according to one expert.

  • Road Rage Shooting: Toddler, 2, wounded on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park

    A Good Samaritan in a Tesla witnessed the incident and drove the child to the hospital.

  • Crew evacuated as Dutch cargo ship risks sinking off Norway

    An unmanned Dutch cargo ship may be in danger of capsizing in heavy seas off the coast of Norway after its crew was evacuated following a distress call from the vessel. The Norwegian Coastal Administration said Tuesday they have dispatched a coast guard ship to inspect the situation with the Eemslift Hendrika, which is listing and afloat without engine power on the Norwegian Sea 130 kilometers (80 miles) off the city of Alesund. Video from the scene showed how the Norwegian Rescue Coordination Center evacuated some of the ship's 12 crew members by helicopters after they had jumped into the sea.

  • Half of Republicans believe false narratives about the Capitol riot, poll says

    Most Republicans believe the rioters were "mostly peaceful" and the actions of that day were instigated by left-wing radicals.

  • 21 people injured, 240 displaced after a fire decimated an apartment building in Queens

    350 FDNY firefighters battled a blaze that gutted an apartment building in Jackson Heights, leaving at least 21 people injured and 240 homeless.

  • Russia says Myanmar sanctions could lead to civil war, but EU plans more

    The Kremlin's show of support was a boost to the junta that overthrew Aun San Suu Kyi's elected civilian government on Feb. 1. In Myanmar's main city Yangon on Tuesday, protesters sprayed red paint on roads, symbolising the blood shed in a crackdown by the security forces. Among those detained are Suu Kyi, Myanmar's most popular politician, and members of her National League for Democracy, which trounced military-backed candidates in a November election.

  • As Myanmar's Junta Intensifies Its Crackdown, Pro-Democracy Protesters Prepare for Civil War

    Protesters in Myanmar have maintained a largely peaceful resistance to dictatorship since the Feb. 1 coup. But as the military continues to terrorize the public, frustrations have been mounting and the country veers dangerously toward an all-out civil war

  • Google, Facebook and Amazon face new UK regulator

    The new regime will be "unashamedly pro-competition", the UK's business secretary promises.

  • Alexei Navalny supporters detained outside his Russian penal colony

    A number of supporters of Alexei Navalny were detained Tuesday outside his penal colony east of Moscow after they demanded access to the jailed Kremlin critic, who is on hunger strike demanding proper medical treatment. Among those detained was Anastasia Vasilyeva, Mr Navalny's personal doctor and head of the Alliance of Doctors medical trade union which is critical of the government, according to the group and AFP journalists at the scene. Earlier on Tuesday Russian police had stepped up security at the prison as Mr Navalny's supporters prepared to stage a protest outside the facility to demand that authorities give him proper medical care. Mr Navalny, 44, a prominent opponent of President Vladimir Putin, announced a hunger strike last week in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to treat him properly for acute back and leg pain. A group of his allies said they would protest at the prison in the town of Pokrov 100 km (60 miles) east of Moscow unless he saw a doctor of his choice and was given what they regarded as proper medicine. Prison authorities say his condition is satisfactory and he has been provided with all necessary medical care. The pro-Kremlin Izvestia newspaper later cited the state prison service saying that Mr Navalny had been moved to a sick bay and tested for the coronavirus. On Tuesday morning, police officers, one with a police dog, set up a makeshift checkpoint in front of the prison gate and used a metal barrier to block the road 100 metres from it. They closed the parking lot to all but prison staff, and checked the IDs of reporters and prison workers. "It is now under a special (security) regime," a police woman told Reuters. Antonina Romanova, a Navalny supporter, said she had come to show solidarity. "I believe he is innocent. I'm fully on his side," she said. "It happens that for some reason the people who can sort things out in the country end up in jail," she said.

  • Hunter Biden on addiction: My life is not a tabloid

    The US president's son talks to the BBC about addiction, grief and his scrutinised work in Ukraine.

  • Trae Young leads hot-shooting Hawks past Pelicans, 123-107

    Trae Young scored 30 points and helped lead a third-quarter 3-point barrage as the surging Atlanta Hawks beat Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans 123-107 on Tuesday night. The Hawks sank each of their 11 3-point attempts in the third. “We were just having fun,” Young said.