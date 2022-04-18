MMG's Las Bambas copper mine in Peru suspends operations following protest -SNMPE

LIMA (Reuters) - MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine in Peru has suspended operations after residents of a nearby community entered company property as part of a protest, Raul Jacob, the president of local mining chamber SNMPE, told reporters on Monday.

Las Bambas accounts for 2% of global copper supply and is the subject of recurring disruptions from impoverished nearby communities that are demanding higher financial contributions from the mine. The mine was forced to slow down operations earlier this year due to a road blockade.

"Last week, 130 people from the Fuerabamba community invaded Las Bambas," Jacob said. "This invasion has caused the suspension of operations."

Reuters could not reach a representative of the Fuerabamba community for comment. Fuerabamba is an indigenous quechua-speaking community that was resettled a few years ago to make way for Las Bambas in Peru's Apurimac region.

A representative for Las Bambas had no immediate comment.

Las Bambas is a member of the SNMPE, which represents the country's largest mines. Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer.

The latest conflict at Las Bambas comes as Southern Copper Corp's Cuajone mine has kept operations suspended since late February after residents of nearby communities shut down the company's water supply.

Jacob, who is also Southern Copper's Chief Financial Officer, said the stoppage at both mines shows that the government is dragging its feet at solving mining conflicts.

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was elected last year with massive support in mining communities amid pledges to better redistribute mining profits.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Nick Macfie)