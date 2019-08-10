MMI August 2019

A bull or a bear market is just a tweet away

Yields crash and stocks are now a "relative" screaming bargain.

With interest rates crashing yields on Treasury bonds approaching one and a half percent on 10-year issue and BBB corporate bonds at 3.3 %, the relative attractiveness of equities has increased significantly in the last month. The caveat is we may only be as good as the next tweet or shift in China's currency fixing. With those two overhangs in mind we can start tiptoeing back into the equity Waters.

Sentiment

As volatility increase the vix and vxn indicators spiked above 20 and put to call indicators spiked to 1.15 both bullish oversold levels. Therefore the level of fear has reached a basic minimum to generate a mildly bullish reading.

(VIX spikes on sell off) More

Technical indicators .

At best, neutral in late July. The nascent August sell-off flipped all our internal indicators to the bearish side. However, the S&P 500 held above its 200-day moving average while other major market indices most significantly small-cap oriented fell below support into bearish territory.

(S&P500 hold at 200 day moving avg.)

Liquidity indicators:

neutral

Earnings season and blackouts have interrupted strong share buyback programs, which will accelerate now that the EPS yield is significantly above borrowing costs for most S&P 500 companies.

While mutual fund and ETF Equity inflows have been negative the big shift and reallocation has been to bond funds to the tune of a net +$10 billion dollars last month. As a cautionary flag, NYSE margin account indicators show a high amount of leverage. This is more than offset bye overly large cash balances in mutual funds that exceed $ 3.2 trillion dollars underscoring high aversions to Equity Market risk.



EPS momentum

positive

With Q2 earnings nearly complete the Outlook is favorable better-than-expected reports have dominated at 76% this beats the long-term mean by 6% Q2 revenue growth also has been strong up 4.1% although Q3 revisions are slightly negative at plus 72% versus a 70% long term mean, Q4 estimates return to the positive with earnings expected to be up 4.5% providing a positive backdrop and foundation for a year-end rally.



Valuations.

positive

As bond yields have plummeted over the last month equities have increase the relative attractiveness.