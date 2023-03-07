MMIS Berhad (KLSE:MMIS) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at MMIS Berhad (KLSE:MMIS), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for MMIS Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM8.7m ÷ (RM62m - RM8.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, MMIS Berhad has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Semiconductor industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of MMIS Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For MMIS Berhad Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at MMIS Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 36%, but since then they've fallen to 16%. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

Our Take On MMIS Berhad's ROCE

We're a bit apprehensive about MMIS Berhad because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 24% from where it was year ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with MMIS Berhad (at least 2 which are a bit concerning) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

