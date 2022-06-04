MMIW cases to be reopened: AG

Jun. 4—TRAVERSE CITY — A dozen Anishinaabek community members composed of family and advocates sat across a small round table, in a small downtown conference room.

An overwhelming 40-plus years of trauma and pain were brought to the table in discussing the epidemic of Missing, and Murdered Indigenous Women, girls, and 2-Spirits (MMIP) in the state of Michigan.

"We have gone through so much ... it's torture," said Gaila Carpenter to Attorney General Dana Nessel, who attended the meeting last Sunday.

Her mother, Katherine Beech, Anishinaabek elder, lost three of her 11 children from violence, she said.

"I still pray for them everyday," Beech said.

With her was a white envelope full of what few documents the mother and daughter had on Beech's two daughters and son.

All three were violently killed; her daughters, Barbara and Nadine Carpenter, a month apart from each other back in 1982, and her son, Bradley Darking, in 1996.

To this day, no justice has been served, Carpenter said.

"There's an overwhelming amount of trauma to be here, bringing it up, after all this time."

Cases of MMIP are disproportionately high nationwide, but the full extent of the problem is unknown.

In Michigan, there isn't a database specific to reporting missing and murdered Native Americans — and advocates say that justice is rarely served for violence done against them.

"Violence against Native Peoples is a crisis that cannot wait to be addressed," said Meredith Kennedy, executive director of Miigwech, Inc.

The nonprofit organization gathered the families from around the state that included Melissa Pamp, Debra and Carmine Bonacci and Bernadece Boda to speak on their lived experiences of MMIP that included domestic violence, and criminal sexual violence.

As previously reported by the Record-Eagle, Pamp lost her daughter, Nangohns-baa Massey, after Kaden Gilbert stabbed her in November 2020 and was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced in April.

Pamp said that though her daughter's killer was sentenced to 250 months in federal prison, she feels there has been injustice through the entire investigation.

She questioned why Native women are especially targeted, when victimized.

"My daughter was judged," Pamp said.

Indigenous women in the United States are murdered at a rate 10 times higher than the national average, according to the U.S Department of Justice, with homicide being one of the leading causes of death for young native women (third for women aged 10-24).

For more than 35 years, United States law has stripped sovereign nations of all criminal authority over non-Native perpetrators.

As a result, until recent changes in the law, sovereign nations were unable to prosecute non-Natives, who reportedly commit the vast majority (96 percent) of sexual violence against Native women.

Recently President Joe Biden signed the Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization Act of 2022.

This law expands the special criminal jurisdiction of Tribal courts to cover non-Native perpetrators of sexual assault, child abuse, stalking, sex trafficking and assaults on Tribal law enforcement officers on Tribal lands.

It follows other recent federal acts to address the crisis; with Savanna's Act that requires the DOJ to review, revise and develop policies and protocols to address MMIP cases, and the Not Invisible Act, that will increase intergovernmental coordination to identify and combat violent crime against Indians and on Indian lands.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland also announced in April the formation of a new Missing & Murdered Unit (MMU) within the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services (BIA-OJS) to work with Tribal, BIA and FBI investigators on active Missing and Murdered investigations.

Even with changes on a federal level, many cases go untouched locally, and the responsibilities of seeking justice have fallen on the families, and communities, said Kennedy.

"We're not optimistic," Carmine Bonacci said, adding that it's been close to five years and his family has run into multiple walls trying to get justice for his daughter, Andrea-baa Bonacci.

Bonacci said his daughter was sexually assaulted and died after being given drugs that led to an overdose in the Upper Peninsula.

His wife, Debra explained that they hired a private investigator after "being pushed around and receiving no help from any local, and state law agencies."

"There has been a lot of back and forth, and nothing has been done to bring justice for what was done to my daughter," Debra said. "I will never stop fighting for her."

Awareness and education are the first steps in addressing the issues on a local level, Kennedy said.

Nessel plans to follow up with families personally, and said her office will look into each of the cases for Gaila Carpenter and Katherine Beech, Carmine and Debra Bonacci, and Melissa Pamp.

Nessel said this would include opening the cold cases of Debra and Nadine Carpenter, and looking into the investigation and the police reports on Andrea Bonacci, and Nangonhs Massey.

Kennedy said now that the attorney general has been provided with the opportunity to listen and acknowledge the problem of MMIP in Michigan, Miigwech Inc. looks forward to accountability through action.

"We are ready to bring together the community to make positive changes, provide justice and healing, and protect our people," Kennedy said.