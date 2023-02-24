MMS Ventures Berhad (KLSE:MMSV) Will Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.01

MMS Ventures Berhad (KLSE:MMSV) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.01 per share on the 18th of April. This means that the annual payment will be 3.1% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

MMS Ventures Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, prior to this announcement, MMS Ventures Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 15.3% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 52%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

MMS Ventures Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was MYR0.016, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.02. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.5% a year over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though MMS Ventures Berhad's EPS has declined at around 15% a year. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

Our Thoughts On MMS Ventures Berhad's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We don't think MMS Ventures Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for MMS Ventures Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

