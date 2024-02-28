MN Department of Transportation to share state Highway 36 study results

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be sharing results from their 2023 study about state Highway 36 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 2, at the Rosedale Center March 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A second meeting will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on March 7 via Zoom.

The study gathered community input on potential ideas for improvements along state Highway 36 from Roseville to Maplewood, and attendees of these meetings will have an opportunity to share feedback. MnDOT began this study in January of 2023 as part of an effort to better understand the needs of travelers along the route.

The in-person meeting will have no formal presentation, while the virtual meeting will include a presentation, facilitated discussion and question-and-answer session. Those unable to attend either meeting are invited to provide feedback using an online survey, which will be open until March 17.

MnDOT conducted the study to gain a better understanding of the public’s travel needs on the eight-mile stretch and to support Ramsey County’s land use development and transportation goals.

With phase 1 of the study complete – gathering data – phase 2 is underway, to find alternatives to the problems. Phase 3 will occur between March and Sept., creating a study document to detail the next steps to be implemented.

For more information on the study, visit the MnDOT website at mndot.gov.

