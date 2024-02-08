MN DFL Senator Erin Murphy named majority leader, replacing Dziedzic

State Rep. Erin Murphy, the DFL-endorsed candidate for governor, talked with supporters Friday, June 29, during a stop at the White Horse in St. Cloud.

Tuesday, Minnesota DFL state senators voted to elect Senator Erin Murphy as the next leader of the chamber for the 2024 legislative session.

Thirty-four caucus members voted the two-term senator to the position just a week after their sitting leader announced she would be stepping down.

Last week, Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic announced her resignation of the position due to health concerns related to her cancer diagnosis.

Murphy is no stranger to leadership positions. Before losing out to now-Gov. Tim Walz, Murphy held the DFL endorsement for governor in 2018. Prior to that, Murphy served in the State House as the majority leader in 2013 and 2014. She held public office as representative from 2007 to 2019 and as senator since 2021.

Representing District 64, neighborhoods of St. Paul including Highland Park, Summit Hill and Macalester-Groveland, Murphy serves on numerous committees: Finance, higher education, rules and administration, and chairs the state and local government and veterans committee.

With just a one-seat majority over Senate Republicans, Dziedzic will play a key role in maintaining control of the caucus.

The 2024 session begins on Monday, Feb. 12.

