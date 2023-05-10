MN man accused of writing bad checks, driving off in new Corvette

May 9—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Minnesota man accused of writing bad checks totaling more than $200,000 at an auto dealership in Lake Hallie and driving away with a new Corvette has now been charged.

Omar A. Mulero, 27, of St. Cloud, Minn., has been charged in Chippewa County Court with theft and two counts of issuing worthless checks. He appeared in court Tuesday. Judge Ben Lane released Mulero on a signature bond, with a requirement he cannot have any contact with Marquart Motors. Mulero will return to court June 20.

According to the criminal complaint, Mulero went to Marquart Motors in Lake Hallie on March 24 and wrote two checks, both payable to the auto dealership, for new Corvettes. One check was in the amount of $107,108.68, and the other check was for $96,008.68. Both were written from an account at Gate City Bank.

"Mulero was given the keys to one Corvette, left with it, and was supposed to come back (later in the day) to take ownership of the second Corvette," the criminal complaint states.

The officer spoke with the finance manager at Marquart Motors, who said he contacted Gate City Bank, and officials at the bank said there were not enough funds in Mulero's account to cover those checks, and they advised calling police to file a report that the vehicle had been stolen.

The salesman who worked with Mulero was interviewed by the officer. He described looking over the car and putting together a deal for the vehicles.

"Once the deal was signed, Mulero was allowed to take one of the Corvettes," the criminal complaint reads. The one driven away, valued at $96,008.68, was listed as stolen. An On-Star service helped locate the vehicle.

An officer then was able to arrest Mulero, who was positively idenified by his Minnesota ID card and his U.S. Passport.

In an interview with police, Mulero claimed he was given an inheritance when his father died, and he said it was more than $300,000. Mulero stated his sister was supposed to transfer money into his account. Mulero was unable to provide an exact date of birth for his sister or her address in Texas, or a phone number that worked to locate her; Mulero did provide a phone number, but when police called it, the man who answered didn't know Mulero or his sister, and said it was a wrong number. A second number was given for Mulero's sister's husband, who acknowledged knowing Mulero, but he refused to provide any additional information because he thought it was a scam.