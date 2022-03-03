MN man sentenced to six months for ATV vehicular homicide

Mar. 2—LADYSMITH — A Minnesota man convicted of causing a fatal crash that occurred in Rusk County in September 2019 will serve a six-month jail sentence.

Brennon T. Plaisted, 29, of Isanti, Minn., pleaded guilty Monday to reckless driving-causing bodily harm and resisting or obstructing an officer in Rusk County Court. Both counts are misdemeanors. A plea on a felony charge of homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle was not accepted by Judge Steven Anderson at this time; if Plaisted breaks the terms of his probation, he could wind up being sentenced on that charge as well.

Plaisted is accused of causing the death of Alan Hanson, 28, of Oak Grove, Minn. Hanson was pronounced dead at the scene. The trial, which was slated to begin Monday, has been canceled.

According to police reports, the crash involving multiple ATVs occurred at about 1:42 p.m. Sept. 14, 2019, at N6300 Highway B in the town of Richland, east of Ladysmith.

Another person, 28-year-old Jordan Walls of St. Francis, Minn., was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office and the state's Department of Natural Resources investigated the crash.

Rusk County District Attorney Annette Barna requested a one-year jail sentence, to begin immediately.

Judge Anderson ordered the jail sentence, which Plaisted must begin serving within two weeks, along with two years of probation.

He was granted Huber work release privileges. Anderson also ordered Plaisted to pay restitution totaling $46,761. Plaisted must give a public speech on the crash for the next five years, and he must clean along Highway B, for a one-mile section, annually for five years. Also, he must install an ignition interlock device in his vehicle.

Plaisted must complete an alcohol treatment course and must maintain absolute sobriety.

Plaisted posted a $50,000 cash bond two days after the crash and has remained free on bond since. He will be allowed to serve his jail sentence in a jail closer to his home if there is no additional cost to Rusk County. He was give credit for three days already served.