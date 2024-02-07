MN Supreme Court denies Lipschultz from helm of Otto Bremer Trust

When a Ramsey County District Court judge removed Brian Lipschultz as one of the three trustees at the helm of the philanthropic Otto Bremer Trust, he appealed the April 2022 decision to the Minnesota Court of Appeals. Lipschultz lost. He then took his case to the Minnesota Supreme Court.

On Wednesday the state Supreme Court upheld both previous decisions in a 26-page opinion, noting that the courts have the right to remove trustees of charitable trusts as a result of a “serious breach of trust,” even if they “involve a series of smaller breaches, none of which alone would justify removal, but which do justify removal when considered together.”

The St. Paul-based philanthropy, founded by German banker Otto Bremer in 1944, is the major owner of Bremer Bank, one of the Midwest’s largest farm lenders.

In 2023, the Otto Bremer Trust awarded grants and program-related loans totaling more than $105 million — the highest amount distributed since its creation — to 1,035 organizations in Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and Wisconsin. More than half the funds were distributed in Minnesota.

Attorney general sought ouster of all 3 trustees

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison had once sought to have all three trustees removed following allegations of excessive spending, personal enrichment and self-dealing, including efforts to have hostile outside investors take over the bank board and position Bremer Bank for sale.

Lipschultz in particular stood accused of using the philanthropy’s staff and resources to run his own side business. He also faced allegations of using grants to promote his personal interests and misleading the attorney general’s office about having chosen a successor.

On Wednesday, Ellison praised the court’s decision, saying it resolved litigation his office’s Charities Division first brought against the trustees in 2020 and affirmed the office’s authority to regulate and intervene in charitable trusts for the public good.

“The Minnesota Supreme Court got it right today,” said Ellison, in a written statement. “By affirming Lipschultz’s removal, the Supreme Court made it clear that self-dealing, coercing grantees and lying to the Attorney General in investigations has no place in the administration of Minnesota charitable trusts.”

Charitable trustees

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case in September.

The Minnesota Council of Nonprofits filed an amicus brief in support of Lipschultz’s removal, noting that an opposing ruling would “open nonprofit community organizations, and the wider public that benefits from their work, to abuse by charitable trustees.”

Among the allegations against Lipschultz was that he had berated the chief executive of Junior Achievement North and implied to her, without directly stating, that the nonprofit’s future funding could be at risk because they were honoring a chairman of the bank board at their gala, despite conflict between bank officials and the philanthropy.

Rather than cancel the gala award, board members with Junior Achievement North indicated to the trustees they would not be bullied and returned a $1.2 million grant to the Otto Bremer Trust, a bold move in the early days of the pandemic and during a time of financial uncertainty for many nonprofits.

Following what Bremer officials described at the time as an exhaustive search, Francis M. Miley, a former school teacher and attorney who was then the president of Cretin-Derham Hall High School, was installed as trustee in Lipschultz’s place a year ago.