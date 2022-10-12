MN Supreme Court overturns felony conviction in bathroom recording of Bloomington teen

The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the felony conviction of a Bloomington man who used his cell phone to record a 15-year-old boy using a public bathroom.

On a 4-3 decision, the justices found the felony statute does not apply to the case because prosecutors could not prove the defendant knew his target was under 18.

According to the ruling, the boy was using a bathroom at a Bloomington fitness center in September 2018 when he noticed a cell phone pointing at him through a gap in an adjacent stall.

He told an employee, who found 37-year-old Edgar Galvan-Contreras inside the stall and confronted him. Galvan-Contreras denied involvement, but police later discovered his phone had a video of a young male pulling up his underwear in a bathroom stall.

STATUTE AT ISSUE

Hennepin County prosecutors charged Galvan-Contreras with felony interfering with privacy. The crime typically is a gross misdemeanor, but it’s elevated to a felony punishable up to two years in prison when the victim is under 18.

The statute at issue says the felony applies in cases where the defendant interfered with the privacy of “a minor under the age of 18, knowing or having reason to know that the minor is present.”

Galvan-Contreras’ attorney tried to have the charge dismissed before trial, arguing the statutory language requires that the defendant knew at the time of the recording that the victim was a minor.

Despite an interview with police in which Galvan-Contreras reportedly said the victim “didn’t look like a man … I noticed right away that he was a kid,” prosecutors acknowledged they would be unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant knew his target was under 18.

However, the prosecutors argued the statute didn’t require proving that. They said Galvan-Contreras simply had to know that the victim – who also turned out to be a minor – was present during the recording.

Hennepin County Judge Jay Quam agreed with the prosecution and went on to convict the defendant after a court trial in September 2019, sentencing Galvan-Contreras to 30 days of electronic home monitoring.

Story continues

Galvan-Contreras appealed, but the Court of Appeals last year sided with the prosecution.

The Supreme Court, however, overturned the conviction and ordered the felony charge dismissed.

The statute’s “plain language … requires the State to prove that the defendant knew or had reason to know the person secretly recorded is a minor,” Chief Justice Lorie Skjerven Gildea wrote for the majority.

DISSENT

The three dissenting justices – Anne McKeig, Margaret Chutich and Paul Thissen – disagreed with both interpretations of the statute, landing on a third that would apply in cases where the defendant knows or believes a minor is present and the victim in fact turns out to be a minor.

Related Articles

Under their reading, a defendant who intends to record an adult but mistakenly records a minor would be guilty of a gross misdemeanor, not a felony.

The three justices wanted to allow prosecutors to retry Galvan-Contreras with a felony under that third interpretation of the statute, rather than dismissing the case.

But the four justices in the majority said that would be inappropriate because prosecutors already conceded they have no felony case if their interpretation is wrong.

Prosecutors for the city of Bloomington did not immediately respond to questions Wednesday about whether they would pursue a gross misdemeanor case against Galvan-Contreras.