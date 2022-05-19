MN Supreme Court revives lockdown lawsuit, sets high bar for businesses to get damages

A lawsuit challenging Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s pandemic lockdown orders is alive for now, but faces tough odds as it heads back to the district court that initially dismissed the case.

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the lower court incorrectly dismissed the case and it should have determined whether Walz’s lockdown orders under the peacetime emergency constituted a taking over or “commandeering” of private businesses.

Carvin Buzzell Jr. owns a wedding venue and a restaurant near Milaca in Millie Lacs County. He filed a lawsuit in June 2020 against the governor claiming the restrictions put in place under the state’s COVID-19 response amounted to a takeover of his businesses.

Buzzell sought more than $40,000 for the government “commandeering” his businesses.

A district court granted a motion by the governor’s legal team to dismiss the lawsuit. An appellate panel upheld the decision with both courts finding Buzzell’s claims didn’t meet the definition of commandeering.

State Supreme Court Justice Paul Thissen wrote in his opinion that rather than dismiss the case the lower court should have decided whether the lockdown orders amounted to taking control of private property.

Thissen set a high bar in his opinion, writing: “We conclude that, for property to be commandeered, the government must exercise exclusive control over or obtain exclusive possession of the property such that the government could physically use it for an emergency management purpose.”

Attorney General Keith Ellison praised the decision, saying that it gave a clear and narrow definition of what state law considered commandeering private property.

“This is a good result for Minnesota,” Ellison said in a statement. “This common-sense ruling is important not only for the decisions Governor Walz took to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, but important for every governor who may face any kind of life-threatening emergency in the future.”

Buzzell’s attorney Steven Anderson also saw the ruling in a positive light.

“It leaves a door open for us,” Anderson said. “We’re off the mat and we are swinging.”

Anderson added that the initial lawsuit didn’t challenge Walz’s authority to impose restrictions, but it claimed that government had to pay property owners if they exert control over their property.

He acknowledged that Buzzell had not decided if he would continue the case, but they were glad the court left “a path forward.”

“It is going to be an interesting battle,” Anderson said.

