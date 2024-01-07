MN weather: Mild temps, clouds linger
Sunday is mild with temperatures in the upper 20s. Monday there is a possibility of light snow going into Tuesday. By the end of the week, temperatures will drop significantly.
Sunday is mild with temperatures in the upper 20s. Monday there is a possibility of light snow going into Tuesday. By the end of the week, temperatures will drop significantly.
The durable look-alikes can hold their own through even the worst winter storms, shoppers say.
'More than a sweater; it’s an experience,' wrote one of nearly 18,000 five-star fans. At 40% off, it's a must.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cowboys at Commanders game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buccs at Panthers game.
Astrobotic's Peregrine lunar lander is scheduled to launch on January 8 atop United Launch Alliance's new Vulcan Centaur rocket. The mission is the first of those contracted under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.
A massage gun for $30, fluffy towels at nearly 60% off, a mega-popular wireless charger for $16: Scoop 'em up while you can.
Lawmakers will return to Washington Monday for another confrontation over spending that could prove to be the most complicated shutdown fight yet.
The Dolphins are going to be missing two major weapons in the AFC East championship game.
The Warriors veteran is back.
Constellation Brands will be looking to gain more market share, while Anheuser-Busch tries to claw back lost ground.
Also on mega markdown: the viral Bissell Little Green vac for $35 off, white-gold-plated earrings for over $130 off and so much more.
Welcome, folks, to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that recaps the week in tech that was. In this edition of WiR, we spotlight Brian's CES 2024 preview, 23andMe blaming victims for its data breach, GitHub making Copilot Chat generally available and Frontdesk laying off its entire staff. Also on the agenda are spiders and body butter, Fidelity marking down X's valuation, Meta cutting the price of the Quest 2 and MIT scientists' vibrating obesity pill.
The 2024 awards season kicks off this weekend with the 81st Golden Globe Awards.
Volkswagen has tested a solid-state battery prototype vehicle, and it had very little capacity loss after significant amounts of use and charging.
This easy bathroom upgrade is loved by more than 15,000 five-star fans.
Friday's jobs data from December showed a hotter labor market than economists expected — which could spook investors set on a March rate cut from the Fed. But these numbers might not shake that March narrative.
Beats Fit Pro are $40 off from Amazon in the three newest colors: Volt Yellow, Coral Pink and Tidal Blue. There's also a deal on the original colors — Beats Black, Beats White, Sage Gray and Stone Purple— which are 10 percent off right now.
EV maker Lucid illegally fired employees because they joined and supported the United Auto Workers, U.S. labor board prosecutors alleged in a complaint.
With 32 hours of playback time and a fast one-hour recharge, these earbuds will be your best buds.
Over 28,000 Amazon shoppers agree — these snow boots are a winter must-have.