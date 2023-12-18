MnDOT hunts for more drivers for Snowbi Wan Kenobi

Dec. 18—Dear Answer Man: Recently, one of those mobile road signs on U.S. Highway 14 was asking for people to apply for the job of snowplow driver with MnDOT. Does MnDOT have enough drivers to clear our roads once the snow and ice start to fall? — Typical Minnesota Driver.

Dear Typical,

Being a "typical" driver, do you "Minnesota Nice" the other drivers at a four-way stop even when you got there first? If so, you're Answer Man's least favorite person on the road.

I'm going to assume you don't mean you're that driver, and I'll go ahead and answer your inquiry.

Turns out MnDOT District 6 — our friendly, neighborhood MnDOT district — was looking for about 20 drivers to help round out the pool of available plow drivers. About a dozen have been hired since the road sign went up, so MnDOT is now looking for just eight more to add to its complement of roughly 200 drivers in the 11-county District 6 region.

MnDOT spokesman Mike Dougherty said the district was looking for a few full-time drivers and a few seasonal drivers — folks signed for 45- or 90-day contracts — to get through the upcoming snow season which, despite the warm December, are certainly coming.

The qualifications — in case, you, Typical, are thinking of applying — MnDOT is looking for is someone with a commercial drivers license and a clean driving record.

Thanks to my lead foot, Answer Man is disqualified on both counts.

Also, Dougherty said when operating during an around-the-clock snow event, MnDOT uses 104 snowplows with drivers on 12-hour shifts, typically midnight to noon and noon to midnight, "until we get the lanes back to bare pavement."

Good candidates, he said, are folks who have a CDL and drive farm equipment and would like to supplement their income during the winter. Same for folks who drive large construction rigs whose business is in a lull at the same time that snow begins to fall.

Speaking of snowplows, on Friday, Dec. 15, MnDOT closed its nominations for snowplow names for its annual Name a MnDOT Snowplow contest. Past winners in District 6 include Snowbi Wan Kenobi (2021, based in Rochester), Edward Blizzardhands (2022, based in Faribault) and Scoop There It Is! (2023, based in Winona).

MnDOT staff will now review the submissions, select some of the best ideas and invite the public to vote on their favorites in January 2024. Eight names — one for each MnDOT district — will then be selected, and a new batch of plows will earn their names. Currently, 24 trucks have been named through the contest, and another three MnDOT plow trucks have been named by individual districts to honor the history or culture of the area served by those vehicles.

"Last year, 64,000 people voted on the names, and there were thousands of names submitted," Dougherty said.

The named plows are like rock (salt) stars. Park one at a county fair, and everyone wants a selfie with the truck, Dougherty said. Maybe a good name would be "Snow-cial Media Influencer" for a new snowplow.

No snow job here. Answer Man wants your questions sent to

answerman@postbulletin.com

.