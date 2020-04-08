What Is MNF Group's (ASX:MNF) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

MNF Group (ASX:MNF) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 38% gain, recovering from prior weakness. The full year gain of 15% is pretty reasonable, too.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does MNF Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

MNF Group has a P/E ratio of 28.71. The image below shows that MNF Group has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the telecom industry average (27.5).

MNF Group's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

It's nice to see that MNF Group grew EPS by a stonking 32% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 9.0% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does MNF Group's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Since MNF Group holds net cash of AU$8.0m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On MNF Group's P/E Ratio

MNF Group has a P/E of 28.7. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.4. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. To us, this is the sort of company that we would expect to carry an above average price tag (relative to earnings). What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about MNF Group recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 20.7 to 28.7 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.