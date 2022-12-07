MNG Airlines to Go Public in Deal With Azar, Freidheim SPAC

Dinesh Nair
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- MNG Airlines, a logistics and transport company, is going public through a merger with a blank-check company led by European dealmakers Makram Azar and Scott Freidheim.

The deal with Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. has an expected enterprise value of $676 million, according to a statement Wednesday.

Istanbul-based MNG Airlines, which started operations in 1996, is part of Turkish construction tycoon Mehmet Nazif Gunal’s Mapa Group conglomerate. It serves more than 15,000 customers in 41 countries with over 3,500 flights per year.

Air freight has enjoyed booming demand in recent years thanks to increased consumer spending and the rise of e-commerce, especially during the Covid pandemic. The transaction will add to the $89 billion of deals announced in the transport industry globally over the last 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“This company is in the middle of what you can call the modern Silk Route,” Azar, a former Barclays Plc dealmaker, said in an interview. “That presents a huge competitive advantage to benefit from the global trade flows which are increasingly shifting towards the east.”

Expansion Plans

MNG Airlines has a “huge opportunity” in an industry that’s seeing strong pricing power and capacity constraints, according to Azar. The company can expand further through acquisitions into parts of Europe and the US, he said.

The company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the “MNGA” ticker after completion of the deal, expected in the first half of next year. The transaction values MNG Airlines, formally known as MNG Havayollari ve Tasimacilik AS, at about 5.8 times its adjusted Ebitda over the past 12 months.

Golden Falcon raised $345 million in its December 2020 IPO, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It’s been hunting for targets in Europe and the Middle East.

SPAC Market

Azar was previously chairman of banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Barclays. He now runs private investment and advisory group Full Circle Capital Ltd. He started the SPAC with Freidheim, the former European head at alternative investment firm Investcorp Holdings BSC. The blank-check firm’s board members include Xavier Rolet, ex-chief executive officer of London Stock Exchange Group Plc.

Freidheim said Golden Falcon looked for companies with strong revenue growth and a history of profitability, to avoid repeating the poor performance of some other blank-check firms.

“We are bringing a company to our investors that has scale,” he said. “Our focus was on proprietary situations where no other SPAC was involved.”

Blank-check companies have announced at least $94 billion of business combinations this year, compared with more than $500 billion at this time last year, according to data provider SPAC Research.

Moelis & Co. is acting as financial adviser to Golden Falcon, while UBS Group AG and EarlyBirdCapital Inc. are serving as capital markets advisers.

--With assistance from Bailey Lipschultz.

