MNPD: 20-year-old charged with criminal homicide in death of 58-year-old

Police said a man was fatally shot while walking near 22nd Avenue North and Underwood Street in Nashville on Monday morning.

A 20-year-old man is in custody accused of killing a 58-year-old whom he allegedly robbed in 2020.

Metro Nashville Police said Kezechary Horsley, 20, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of Emmanuel Gordon.

Gordon was shot to death Monday about 10:20 a.m. just off 22nd Avenue North, several blocks southeast of Fisk Park.

Police initially said a small, four-door vehicle pulled up alongside Gordon as he was walking and someone inside shot him. The man then exited the vehicle, stood over him and shot him two more times, police said.

Spokesman Don Aaron said later Monday that Gordon appeared to have been targeted.

"There must be some type of personal issue between the shooter and the victim," Aaron said.

Gordon was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there.

According to MNPD Wednesday, Horsley was free on bond, though under indictment on an aggravated robbery charge at the time of the shooting. Gordon, according to police, was robbed at gunpoint by Horsley of $8.

