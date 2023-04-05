MNPD detectives took fire during a traffic stop; no one injured

A traffic stop nearly turned deadly after detectives from the Madison Precinct were fired upon Tuesday around 1 p.m.

Detectives were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle as part of a narcotics investigation at Dickerson Pike when the vehicle fled before crashing and becoming disabled.

Demond Buchanan, 45, was in the driver's seat when he began firing at police, unloading an entire magazine, according to an MNPD release.

Police say no one was struck during the gunfire.

Buchanan, who was wanted on 13 outstanding warrants, was taken into custody. Three aggravated assault warrants, in addition to drug-related charges, are anticipated.

Police respond to the scene of a shooting in the 3500 block of Dickerson Pike in Nashville, Tenn., on April 4, 2023.

