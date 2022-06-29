MNPD: Homicide investigation underway after body of shooting victim found in west Nashville

A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a man was found on River Road Pike in west Nashville, the Metro Nashville Police Department said Wednesday.

Police said a passerby called 911 around 8 a.m. after he saw a body on the side of the road. The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died, police said.

The man, who police said had been shot, has not been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

