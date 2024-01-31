MNPD investigating series of East Nashville incidents believed to be connected

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a series of incidents in East Nashville believed to be connected.

The list of incidents is as follows:

Monday, Jan, 29 at the intersection of Chapel & Eastland avenues at 7:10 p.m. (attempted robbery)

Monday, Jan. 29 in the parking lot of Lipstick Lounge, 1400 Woodland Street, at 9:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 29 in the 1600 block of Forrest Avenue at 9:40 p.m. (carjacking)

Wednesday, Jan. 24 outside the post office, 1109 Woodland Street, at 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 24 in the 700 block of N. 2nd Street at 8:45 p.m. (carjacking).

Police said in regard to the incident at the intersection of Chapel and Eastland avenues, a woman was walking her dog on Chapel Avenue when a gunman got out of an SUV and demanded her belongings at gunpoint. The woman told him she didn’t have anything, so the gunman got back into the vehicle and left.

At around 9:30 p.m., a man and woman were reportedly standing in the back parking lot of Lipstick Lounge when an SUV pulled into the lot. The driver and passenger then got out and robbed them of their cellphones and a wallet at gunpoint, according to investigators.

Police said about 10 minutes later, a woman was robbed in the 1600 block of Forrest Avenue. She had just returned home when she reportedly saw the suspect armed with a handgun and running toward her. The suspect pointed the gun at her and demanded the keys to her black 2014 Mercedes, which she threw at him before running away. The suspect then drove off in her vehicle.

In regard to the incident outside the post office on Woodland Street, police said a woman was leaving the post office and was getting into her car when a gunman stopped her from closing the door, took her belongings, and drove off in a blue sedan.

About 15 minutes later, authorities said a woman was sitting in her silver Hyundai Tucson in the 700 block of N. 2nd Street when a gunman opened the door and demanded she get out. Two men then got into the Hyundai and were followed by a third suspect in a blue sedan.

Shortly after both incidents, a police officer found the blue sedan – a stolen Kia Rio – in Cayce Homes. When the officer activated his emergency lights, the driver jumped out of the Kia while it was still moving, got into the Hyundai taken from N. 2nd Street, and drove off.

The officer did not go after the Hyundai since the Kia was still moving, according to investigators. Police said once the Kia came to a stop, the officer searched it and found the belongings of the victim from outside the post office.

Detectives have described the suspects as young Black men.

In the Lipstick Lounge robbery, one of the suspects was about 5’11” and wore a black hooded sweatshirt and Adidas-style track pants with white stripes down the side. The second suspect was about 5’7″ and wore all black clothing. He also had a “short twists hairstyle,” according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

