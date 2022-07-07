MNPD: Man charged in fatal River Road Pike shooting

Labrian Elliot, 22, was charged Thursday in connection with last month's fatal shooting of Jeremy Smith, Metro Nashville Police department said.

Smith was spotted June 29 with a gunshot wound on River Road Pike in west Nashville, police said. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. He was 23.

Police said Elliot confessed during an interview at MNPD headquarters.

Elliot is being held without bond, records show.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police: Man charged in fatal River Road Pike shooting