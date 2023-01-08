MNPD: One dead after Sudekum Apartment shooting

An unidentified man has died after being shot Saturday morning inside a vacant unit of the Sudekum Apartments on University Court, according to The Metro Nashville Police Department.

The shooting happened at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, police said. Officers arrived at the scene and saw the victim on the floor inside the apartment. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.

Police said the victim had no personal identification on him. Police do not know how the man got access to the vacant apartment.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Sudekum Apartment shooting leaves one dead, Nashville police say