Mnuchin: Coronavirus' economic hit seen as short-term, weighing all options

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday said he expected the U.S. economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak to be short-term, and that the Trump administration was keeping its options open for any other future steps that may be needed.

Mnuchin told CNBC the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve were working to keep markets open and to provide "unlimited liquidity." He also said negotiations with House Democrats over an economic relief package were also going well.

"We're going to look at every tool in the toolbox," he said in an interview. (Reporting by David Lawder and Lisa Lambert, writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)