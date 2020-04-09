Mnuchin: Economy could reopen in May

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin today endorsed an optimistic prediction that the U.S. economy might reopen in May, even as more Americans die from Covid-19.

During an appearance on CNBC, host Jim Cramer asked Mnuchin if he believed there was a possibility "if the doctors let us, that we could be open for business in the month of May."

"I do, Jim," Mnuchin said.

The comments from the Trump administration's top economic official come as other White House advisers press for commerce to resume quickly — an aim that appears to contradict more cautious messages coming from medical experts. Businesses across the country have closed their doors over the past month as the U.S. tried to slow the spread of the pandemic.

Mnuchin appeared on CNBC to tout a dramatic business lending program the Federal Reserve announced today to help boost the economy.

Mnuchin said the administration was doing everything it could to ensure that "American companies and American workers can be open for business and that they have the liquidity that they need to operate their business in the interim."

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow has also said he believes the economy can open sooner than many predict, telling POLITICO Tuesday that it was possible "in the next four to eight weeks."

