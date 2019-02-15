Mnuchin says U.S. had 'productive' trade meetings with China

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, a member of the U.S. trade delegation to China, leaves a hotel in Beijing, China February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a tweet on Friday that he and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer had "productive meetings" with China's Vice Premier Liu He.

Mnuchin made the comment on Twitter after two days of high-level trade talks in Beijing aimed at resolving the two countries' trade war, but he did not elaborate.

