Mnuchin to testify Sept. 1 before House coronavirus panel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will face lawmakers' questions over stalled coronavirus aid negotiations between the Trump administration and Congress next week when he testifies before a House of Representatives panel, lawmakers said on Wednesday.

The Sept. 1 hearing "will examine the urgent need for additional economic relief for children, workers, and families and the Administration's implementation of key stimulus programs," the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis said in a statement.

The hearing will be Mnuchin's first congressional testimony since talks on a new round of $1 trillion to $3 trillion in federal coronavirus aid collapsed in early August.

No intensive talks between Mnuchin, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer have taken place since then.

President Donald Trump subsequently signed an executive order partially extending supplemental unemployment benefits and deferring payment of some payroll taxes, but implementation details are unclear.

The focus of congressional action also shifted to the U.S. Postal Service, with House Democrats last Saturday passing a $25 billion funding bill aimed at thwarting planned service cuts and ensuring delivery of mail-in ballots for the November election. Republicans have declared the measure dead.







(Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Lawder; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Nick Macfie)