Mnuchin told Pelosi he could support some COVID-19 aid, but not election funds: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he was willing to move forward with COVID-19 aid in some areas, but not on election funding, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Thursday.

"Speaker Pelosi has been fundamentally unserious in these negotiations in engaging in blatant partisanship," McEnany told reporters. "One thing she said recently is that she needs $3.5 billion with a 'B' for election funding. That is a fundamentally unserious ask for this reason. I talked to the Office of Management and Budget. They said states have been given over $1.2 billion in election assistance grants since fiscal year 2018."





