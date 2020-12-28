Mo Brooks: ‘Dozens’ of House Republicans May Object to Electoral College Results

Brittany Bernstein

Representative Mo Brooks (R., Ala.) said Monday that “dozens” of House Republicans may object to the Electoral College results on January 6 when Congress meets to tally the votes.

Brooks claimed there is “overwhelming” and “compelling” evidence of “serious voter fraud and election theft” in the election, which President-elect Joe Biden won with 306 electoral votes to President Trump’s 232 votes.

“There are dozens in the House of Representatives who have reached that conclusion, as I have,” Brooks said in an appearance on Fox & Friends. “We’re going to sponsor and co-sponsor objections to the Electoral College vote returns of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and maybe more depending on where we collectively want to go.”

It remains to be seen whether any senators will join them in objecting to the results, Brooks said, as Senate Republican leaders have cautioned their members against joining the effort.

House members need support from at least one senator for the objection to be heard and debated.

House Republicans may be able to force a vote on certification of the election, though the effort will almost certainly fail in the Democrat-controlled body.

Senator John Thune (R., S.D.) told reporters last week that the attempt to contest the election results is “going down like a shot dog.”

“I just don’t think it makes a lot of sense to put everybody through this when you know what the ultimate outcome is going to be,” Thune said.

Brooks pushed back against criticism from Representative Adam Kinzinger (R., Ill.) who said the objection is coming from “congressional grifters” trying to get attention or raise money.

“Well, it is sad to the extent that we’ve got Republicans who are unwilling to do their homework or unwilling to make tough decisions,” Brooks said. “And unfortunately, Adam Kinzinger falls in that ballpark.”

