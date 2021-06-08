Mo Brooks released security camera footage of a man following his wife into their garage to serve her with Capitol incitement lawsuit

Footage released by Mo Brooks appears to show a man following Brook's wife into their garage to serve the suit. Mo Brooks

Mo Brooks releases security camera footage appearing to show a process server serving his wife with his incitement lawsuit.

Brooks accuses Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell's team of unlawfully entering his property to serve the suit.

Swalwell's attorney denies any improper activity.

GOP Rep. Mo Brooks released security camera footage of his wife being followed into their garage and being served with a lawsuit against him for incitement over the Capitol riot on January 6.

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell is suing Rep. Brooks, former President Trump, Donald Trump Jr, and Rudy Giuliani for inciting the January 6 riot at the Capitol building. Brooks said on Sunday that he had finally been served after months of trying to evade it.

Rep. Brooks shared security camera footage of his wife being served the complaint. It appeared to show a process server driving quickly into Brooks' driveway and chasing into a garage after his wife to serve the complaint.

He accused Swalwell's team of committing a crime.

"Eric Swalwell's lying attorney falsely claimed that the process server never entered my house (aka trespassed). If so, why do I have this video showing the man chasing my wife into my home?" he wrote on Twitter.

Brooks originally complained about the conduct of Swalwell's team on Sunday when he was served the complaint. "Well, Swalwell FINALLY did his job, served complaint," he said in a tweet.

"HORRIBLE Swalwell's team committed a CRIME by unlawfully sneaking INTO MY HOUSE & accosting my wife!"

He added: "Alabama Code 13A-7-2: 1st degree criminal trespass. Year in jail. $6000 fine. More to come!"

A spokesman for Brooks told the Washington Post that the lawmaker had filed a complaint with police over the incident.

Swalwell's attorney, Philip Andonian denied to CNN that they had acted improperly.

"No one entered or even attempted to enter the Brooks house. That allegation is completely untrue. A process server lawfully served the papers on Mo Brooks' wife, as the federal rules allow," he told CNN.

In an email to AL.com he added: "As we said, there was no truth to Mo Brooks' claim that the process server went into their house (a claim he now appears to abandon), and the video makes that clear. We maintain that the service was lawful and valid. If Mo Brooks wants to challenge it in court then we look forward to getting his motion and taking it up with the judge."

Brooks spoke at the "Save America" rally for Donald Trump on January 6 which immediately preceded the siege of the Capitol building. He told the audience: "Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass."

Per CNN, a court filing last week said that Swalwell had resorted to hiring a private investigator to locate Brooks to serve him with a lawsuit over the Capitol riot, which he filed in March.

Rep. Brooks responded last week through a spokesman that he was "avoiding no one" and mocked up a "wanted" poster on Twitter.

