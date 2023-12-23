MO governor awards $5M in grants for nursing. Five area programs receive funds

Nursing students at Missouri State University gain experience in the skills lab.

Five colleges and universities in the southwest part of Missouri received grants to enhance nursing programs. The recipients were announced by Gov. Mike Parson.

The $5 million in competitive grants were earmarked for a total of 20 programs.

The largest grant was awarded to Missouri State University's West Plains campus, which will receive $532,944. Four other area programs received grants including:

$394,772 to Missouri State University;

$211,855 to Crowder College;

$172,760 to Bolivar Technical College;

$165,590 to College of the Ozarks.

The grant funds will provide scholarships and tuition assistance for nursing faculty, clinical simulation equipment and staffing, technology enhancements, faculty pay increases, nursing faculty professional development, and graduate nursing program development to educate more nursing faculty.

“It is vitally important that we continue to invest in Missouri’s health care workforce to stay competitive nationally, especially for our high demand fields such as nursing,” Parson said in a news release. “These grant funds will allow nursing programs to increase faculty support, develop future faculty through scholarships and nursing educator programs, and invest in clinical simulation technology and equipment.”

The governor has now awarded $8 million to nursing programs, including $3 million in September 2022. In addition, the Missouri State Board of Nursing awarded more than $10 million through the annual Nursing Education Incentive Program.

“We applaud nursing programs for leveraging their research, creativity, and commitment to patient safety by proposing solutions to address the nursing program capacity issues,” said Lori Scheidt, executive director of the Missouri State Board of Nursing. in the release. “New technology will also allow nursing students to practice, refine and replicate complex clinical procedures, ultimately increasing patient safety.”

The other grant awards in this round include:

$450,000 to St. Luke’s College − Rockhurst University;

$441,405 to Missouri Baptist University;

$386,780 to Missouri Western State University;

$293,400 to St. Charles Community College;

$285,996 to University of Missouri − Columbia;

$256,875 to University of Central Missouri;

$227,000 to Maryville University;

$198,000 to North Central Missouri College;

$159,856 to Lincoln University;

$150,000 to Truman State University;

$150,000 to University of Missouri − Kansas City;

$147,500 to Northwest Missouri State University;

$140,000 to William Jewell University;

$135,563 to Research College of Nursing;

$99,704 to St. Louis University.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Governor awards $5M in grants for nursing. Five area programs benefit