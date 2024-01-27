MO House bill filed to honor fallen deputy marshal

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri lawmaker is pushing for a stretch of Interstate 49 in McDonald County to be renamed in honor of a fallen hero.

On April 14, 1991, deputy marshal, David Thurman was shot and killed in Pineville while questioning two suspects about vehicle tampering. He was just 21-years-old and was working his first shift as deputy marshal.

To honor his ultimate sacrifice, Missouri State Representative, Dirk Deaton recently filed House Bill 2461. It would designate the section of I-49 at the Bella Vista bypass through the Arkansas state line — the “Deputy Marshal David Thurman Memorial Highway.”

“When I think of David, I think of someone who just had a big heart and liked to help everybody. He was always involved in county stuff like the fire department. He was an ambitious teenager that really liked what he did,” said Thurman’s former co-worker, Don Ruby.

“Nothing will ever be enough, but this is just the right thing to do at this time, to continue to honor him, keep his memory alive as one of our law enforcement officers who served his community and ultimately laid down his life for his community, so it’s just the right thing to do,” said Dirk Deaton, Missouri State Representative, District 159.

Deaton hopes to have an update on the proposed project by June.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.