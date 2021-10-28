Mo’Nique’s Fans Applaud the Comedian on Her Weight Loss Journey After She Shares This Throwback Photo — See Before and After Images

Mo’Nique stunned fans after showcasing her massive weight loss by uploading a throwback photo.

In the Instagram post shared on Oct. 27, the comedian used a still image from her 2001 “Queens of Comedy” tour.

Mo’Nique shares a throwback image from her “Queens of Comedy” tour and fans bring up the comedian’s massive weight loss.Photo:@therealmoworldwide/Instagram

“Queens of Comedy” — a sequel to “The Original Kings of Comedy” — was a stand-up comedy performance film that featured the comedian as well as Adele Givens, Sommore, and Laura Hayes as they touched on specific topics, including life, sex, and men.

In addition to the image, Mo’Nique wrote a simple message as she reflected on a particular time in her life, “A MOMENT IN TIME QUEENS OF COMEDY. LOS ANGELES, WOW!!!!!”

Although the main point behind the 53-year-old’s reflection post — whether it be her career or weight loss — remains ambiguous, that didn’t stop fans from pointing out how amazing Mo’Nique looks. One individual even mentioned how inspiring her journey was.

“Congratulations on your weight loss.”

“Wow, the weight loss is palpable. Great job!”

“You’ve done the work and have come a long way sis!”

“You still same funny but you have a much healthier physique good job.”

“Yes. You did that…Sure you was beautiful then..to see your transformation is an inspiration to us all. THANK YOU!!!”

Mo’Nique’s weight loss journey from 2001 to 2021. (Photo: @therealmoworldwide/Instagram)

Among the weight loss remarks, a few commented on her fashion sense. One wrote, “You didn’t play no games. I loved your fashion.” Another suggested that Mo’Nique should recreate the image in the present time. They said, “Do this outfit again, sis, in your new body.”

Over the years, Mo’Nique has been very vocal about maintaining her weight, whether doing various exercises, including lifting weights, yoga, swimming, hiking, boxing, and dancing.

But in 2014, she revealed the inspiration that motivated her to make the drastic change in her life after dropping 82 pounds. Mo’Nique said during an interview with Hello Beautiful that her family inspired her to “get out” of her own way.

She said, “The journey’s been amazing because it truly lets you know what you’re made of. People always say, ‘Mo’Nique, what motivates you?’ I had to do it for my husband and my children. And I had to get out of my own way.”