MO Rep. Vicky Hartzler teases ‘campaign announcement’ ahead of expected Senate run

Missouri Rep. Vicky Hartzler has scheduled a campaign event next week amid widespread anticipation she will enter the 2022 Republican primary for the chance to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt.

In an email to supporters Thursday, Hartzler teased a “Special Campaign Announcement” for June 10 in Lee’s Summit. The event will take place ahead of the Missouri Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Days gathering in Kansas City that weekend.

Hartzler would be the first member of Congress to enter the Republican field, which already includes Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Gov. Eric Greitens and St. Louis lawyer Mark McCloskey, best known for brandishing a firearm at Black Lives Matter protesters.

“I’m unafraid to proclaim my faith, the sanctity of life, my belief in freedom, personal responsibility, the rule of law, and our Constitutional rights. I’m with you in this fight. We’re engaged in a winner-take-all contest for the heart, soul, and future of America,” Hartzler writes in the email. “With God’s help, we will win this deciding battle to protect our freedoms and preserve America’s greatness.”

Hartzler, 60, represents the 4th congressional district, which stretches from southeast of Kansas City to Columbia. She has been in Congress since 2011. At the end of March, her congressional campaign had about $678,000 cash on hand.

The field of possible additional GOP candidates is large, and includes Reps. Jason Smith, Ann Wagner and Billy Long. Many Republicans are eager to defeat Greitens, who they believe would endanger the GOP’s hold on the seat in a general election. He resigned as governor in 2018, facing scandals that included allegations of violent sexual abuse and blackmail.

On the Democratic side, former state Sen. Scott Sifton and former Marine Lucas Kunce are running and raised six figures during the first quarter of 2021. Other candidates also include Air Force veteran Jewell Kelly, Kansas City activist Tim Shepard and realtor Spencer Toder.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is weighing a run and former Gov. Jay Nixon has also been floated as a possible contender.