MO Supreme Court sets execution date for man, second lethal injection scheduled this year

The Missouri Supreme Court has sent an execution date for a man convicted in a 2009 murder in Cole County.

A warrant of execution for David Russell Hosier, 69, will go into effect at 6 p.m. on June 11.

He was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting of Angela Gilpin.

An attorney for Hosier did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Missouri has now set two execution dates for this year. Brian Dorsey is scheduled to die by lethal injection on April 9.

In litigation filed last week, Dorsey’s attorneys argue that Missouri’s execution protocols violate protections against cruel and unusual punishment.

Missouri has ramped up its use of the death penalty, executing four people last year. It is one of six states with executions scheduled this year, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Twelve people remain on Missouri’s death row, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections. That includes Marcellus “Khaliifah” Williams. Last month, prosecutors expressed support for Williams’ claim that he is innocent. His case will be heard in court but a date has not yet been set.