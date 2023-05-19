Moab firefighter accused of soliciting teen girl online

A volunteer firefighter in Moab was arrested after police say he tried to solicit an undercover agent online whom he believed was a 13-year-old girl. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News, File

A volunteer firefighter for Moab has been arrested and accused of soliciting an undercover officer online posing as a 13-year-old girl.

Joseph Corcione, 43, was booked into the Grand County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of sexual exploitation of a minor and dealing in harmful materials to a minor.

On May 14, a Grand County sheriff's deputy was posing as a 13-year-old girl online when a man, later identified as Corcione, began to converse with her, according to a police booking affidavit. He used the name "Moab Man" online, police say.

Moab Man stated, "I can get in trouble for this," before asking the "girl" sexually explicit questions and engaging in a conversation that was very sexual in nature, the affidavit states.

The man sent the undercover agent a picture of himself, which two Grand County sheriff's deputies recognized as Corcione. He also identified himself as a volunteer firefighter, according to the affidavit.

Corcione arranged to meet the girl on Wednesday and was arrested shortly after arriving at the arranged location, according to the affidavit.

Moab Valley Fire Protection District Chief TJ Brewer issued a brief statement Wednesday, saying Corcione was immediately placed on administrative leave after officials learned of his arrest.