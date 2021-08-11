Moanalua woman, 27, who killed husband in 2018 found guilty of manslaughter

Aug. 11—A 27-year-old woman has been found guilty on one count of manslaughter for the death of her husband after an argument between the two in 2018 led to his stabbing in their Moanalua home.

Today an Oahu criminal court jury found Evelin Iturbide guilty of killing 24-year-old Juan Iturbide, meaning Evelin Iturbide can face up to 20 years in prison. She is currently being held at Oahu Community Correctional Center pending her sentencing, which is scheduled for Nov. 15.

The jury found that Iturbide stabbed her husband to death following their argument.

"The Department is pleased with the verdict and hopes that it brings some closure to Mr. Iturbide's family, " said Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm in a statement. "We thank the jury for its service as well as (the Honolulu Police Department ) for diligently investigating this matter. ... Because of the seriousness of the offense and to ensure public safety, we will be asking for the maximum prison term for Iturbide."