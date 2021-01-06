Mob breaks into Nancy Pelosi's offices during breach of the Capitol
Supporters of President Trump broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) offices on Wednesday during their storming of the Capitol, flipping over tables, pulling photos off walls, and lounging at her desk:
Extremist who took over Nancy Pelosi’s office, per Fox News. pic.twitter.com/byRnH8U93n
— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 6, 2021
CNN and Getty Images also captured images of a note scribbled on the back of one of Pelosi's folders and left for her to find, reading: "We will not back down."
This is chilling.
Someone walked into Nancy Pelosi's office and left this note on her desk: "WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN." pic.twitter.com/LMx0os5f6P
— Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) January 6, 2021
While lawmakers sheltered in an undisclosed location, MSNBC confirmed that Pelosi is safe.
