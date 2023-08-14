‘Mob of criminals’ steal $100k worth of goods from Nordstrom in shocking scene

Criminals stole up to $100,000 worth of goods from a Nordstrom in a Los Angeles mall over the weekend, according to police.

The Los Angeles Pollice Department wrote in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, that around 4pm on 13 August, “a mob of criminals stole items from the Topanga Mall with an estimated loss of $60,000 to $100,000.”

The police added that they already had “several investigative leads.”

“To criminals, it is just property taken,” the LAPD wrote. “To those who live in the area and patronize the Topanga Mall it is a loss of feeling safe.”

A video of the incident, which the LAPD reposted, captured what appears to be more than a dozen people, covered with black masks, taking merchandise and running out the doors of a Nordstrom. They can be seen taking lots of bags and some clothing from the store.

The door’s security alarm is ringing throughout the video. The store was left a mess, with displays and scattered everywhere.

“The LAPD will exhaust all efforts to bring those responsible into custody and seek criminal prosecution,” the police wrote in the statement.

A spokesperson for the LAPD told The Independent that no arrests have been made so far. The police believe 20 to 30 people – both male and female – were involved in the incident.