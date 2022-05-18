Mob hitman Dominic Taddeo pleads guilty to escape from Florida halfway house

Dominic Taddeo in 2020

Notorious Rochester hitman Dominic Taddeo pleaded guilty Tuesday to an escape from a federal halfway house — a crime that he committed when he had less than a year to serve.

Now, with his plea in an Orlando, Florida, courtroom, Taddeo could face as many as five more years in prison.

In late March, Taddeo left a Florida halfway house in Orlando for a scheduled medical appointment and did not return. He was captured about a week later at a home near Miami.

File Photo: Dominic Taddeo was sentenced to 17 years in prison on weapons and bail jumping charges.

His escape prompted a manhunt that reached back to Rochester, where Taddeo, as a contract killer for the mob, fatally shot three organized crime figures and attempted to kill two others.

Taddeo pleaded guilty in 1992 in federal court in Rochester to racketeering crimes, including the murders killings for the mob.

