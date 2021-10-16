A mob lynched a man who confessed to killing children and sucking their blood after he escaped the police

Murder suspect Masten Wanjala sits in the back of a police truck in July 2021. AP Photo

A man in Kenya admitted to killing at least 10 children and drinking some of their blood.

He escaped police custody on Wednesday, but was found by villagers and lynched, authorities said.

A mob in a village in Kenya lynched a man who escaped police custody after admitting to killing children and sometimes sucking their blood, AFP reported.

Kenya's Directorate of Criminal Investigations said that Masten Milimo Wanjala, 20, admitted to killing at least ten children over five years and "sometimes" sucking the "blood from their veins before executing them," according to AFP.

Police also said that some of his victims were drugged and strangled.

He was first arrested on July 14 after two children disappeared, AFP reported.

He was kept in police custody but disappeared before he was due to appear in court on Wednesday, according to AFP.

He was then seen on Friday by schoolchildren who identified him, and locals started a hunt for him, officials said, according to AFP.

Local government chief Bonface Ndiema said that "in the end, he ran into a neighbor's house but he was flushed out and lynched," according to AFP.

The mother of one of the children killed, told the BBC: "I would have loved to see him in court, so that I get to know why he did this - why he brutally killed our children and left us with pain," Grace Adhiambo said.

