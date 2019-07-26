Mob of teens surrounds police station, tries to break out their drunken friend

Picture shows a police station where a mob of teenagers have tried to enter to free one of their peers who was detained at a high school graduation party for rioting.

A mob of German teens attempted to free their friend from a police station after he was arrested for an aggressive drunken display.

German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung and news wire dpa reported the incident occurred Thursday night in the town of Starnberg.

The 15-year-old boy who was arrested allegedly tried to get into a high school graduation party but was denied entry by a security guard.

The boy, who did not attend the school, turned aggressive, and police were called.

That's when the group of about 100 students made their way to the station in effort to break their friend out.

About 50 of the students allegedly threw bottles and rocks at the station, Süddeutsche Zeitung reported. According to dpa, police from other stations nearby were called in to quell the crowd.

At least one window broke and some of the students tried to remove a police shield from the door, Deutsche Welle reported.

The school's headmaster apologized and said that most of the teens in the group were not enrolled at that school, Süddeutsche Zeitung reported. The students involved were writing apology letters to police.

None of the students managed to enter the building, but at least two were temporarily detained, dpa reported.

The boy originally arrested was released to a hospital after complaining about a headache.

Contributing: The Associated Press

