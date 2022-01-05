‘Mob Wives’ star Renee Graziano arrested after flipping car in Adderall-fueled Staten Island crash: NYPD

Another “Mob Wives” star has been thrown in the slammer.

Cops arrested reality TV star Renee Graziano on charges of driving while impaired after she slammed her 2020 Nissan Murano into a parked Jeep Wrangler on Staten Island, police said Wednesday.

Graziano, 52, was approaching the intersection of Arden Ave. and Arthur Kill Road about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when she struck the parked Jeep with so much force her Nissan overturned, cops said.

The VH1 star wasn’t injured in the crash and admitted to first responders she had taken an Adderall earlier in the day, cops said. She also appeared wobbly on her legs and slurred her words, an NYPD spokesman said.

Graziano is the daughter of former Bonanno crime family consigliere Anthony Graziano and ex-wife to former Bonanno crime family associate Hector Pagan Jr. She was awaiting arraignment in Staten Island Criminal Court Wednesday.

Graziano was in all six seasons of “Mob Wives,” which documented the everyday lives and interactions of women who were married or related to organized crime figures. The show ended in 2016.

In 2019, “Mob Wives” star Drita D’Avanzo and her mobbed-up husband and Bonanno family associate Lee D’Avanzo were busted on drug and other charges following a surprise raid at their Staten Island home. Prosecutors ultimately dropped the charges against Drita, although her husband was sentenced to more than five years in prison for keeping two loaded guns in their home.

Three years earlier D’Avanzo was arrested for punching a Staten Island chef in a parking dispute.

Other stars of the VH1 show included Karen Gravano, the daughter of Sammy “The Bull” Gravano, and Angela “Big Ang” Raiola, the niece of a reputed captain of the Genovese crime family. Raiola died of brain and lung cancer in 2016.