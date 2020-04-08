MOBI Development Co., Ltd. (HKG:947) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend

Dividend paying stocks like MOBI Development Co., Ltd. (HKG:947) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. Yet sometimes, investors buy a stock for its dividend and lose money because the share price falls by more than they earned in dividend payments.

A 2.2% yield is nothing to get excited about, but investors probably think the long payment history suggests MOBI Development has some staying power. Some simple research can reduce the risk of buying MOBI Development for its dividend - read on to learn more.

Click the interactive chart for our full dividend analysis

SEHK:947 Historical Dividend Yield April 8th 2020 More

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. MOBI Development paid out 62% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. This is a fairly normal payout ratio among most businesses. It allows a higher dividend to be paid to shareholders, but does limit the capital retained in the business - which could be good or bad.

With a strong net cash balance, MOBI Development investors may not have much to worry about in the near term from a dividend perspective.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of MOBI Development's latest financial position, by checking our visualisation of its financial health.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. For the purpose of this article, we only scrutinise the last decade of MOBI Development's dividend payments. Its dividend payments have declined on at least one occasion over the past ten years. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was CN¥0.023 in 2010, compared to CN¥0.018 last year. The dividend has shrunk at around 2.2% a year during that period. MOBI Development's dividend hasn't shrunk linearly at 2.2% per annum, but the CAGR is a useful estimate of the historical rate of change.

We struggle to make a case for buying MOBI Development for its dividend, given that payments have shrunk over the past ten years.

Dividend Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share (EPS) are growing. Why take the risk of a dividend getting cut, unless there's a good chance of bigger dividends in future? Over the past five years, it looks as though MOBI Development's EPS have declined at around 25% a year. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective, as even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

Conclusion

When we look at a dividend stock, we need to form a judgement on whether the dividend will grow, if the company is able to maintain it in a wide range of economic circumstances, and if the dividend payout is sustainable. MOBI Development's payout ratio is within an average range for most market participants. Earnings per share have been falling, and the company has cut its dividend at least once in the past. From a dividend perspective, this is a cause for concern. With this information in mind, we think MOBI Development may not be an ideal dividend stock.