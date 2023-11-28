Mobile camera system set up in Lebanon to combat shoplifting
Mobile camera system set up in Lebanon to combat shoplifting
Mobile camera system set up in Lebanon to combat shoplifting
Proof of insurance is simple to get but vitally important to have anytime you’re driving.
Terran Orbital is suing its former CTO, Austin Williams, a little over a month after he and other shareholders publicly called for a change in company leadership. Williams was a co-founder of satellite design and manufacturing company Tyvak Nano Satellite Systems, which was acquired by Terran Orbital in 2014, and has since become core to the business. Terran Orbital’s complaint filed on November 13 alleges that Williams did not provide proper advance notice of termination per his employment agreement.
Here are the best Cyber Monday TV deals we could find, with discounts on TV sizes ranging up to 75 inches from retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy.
Stocks are on track to book their best month in over a year, as upbeat investors keep rally hopes alive.
He calls the cookware "the Rolls Royce of pans."
The ceramic nonstick pots and pans are from the star's Beautiful line — get the collection for just $99 ($5 per piece!).
Scoop up all the best goodies from KitchenAid, Clinique, Coach, Cuisinart, Samsonite, Sealy and more.
The U.S. Justice Department wrapped the evidentiary phase of its antitrust trial against Google a couple of weeks ago, with closing arguments set for May 2024. At its core is a question: Can a giant of industry engage in anticompetitive business practices legally, as long as those practices create a better product for that business and its own customers? Judge Amit Mehta reportedly says he has “no idea" how he will rule in this landmark case that could decide not just the future of the internet, but also the future of antitrust law.
Score single skillets and sets for a steal.
A lot of the buzz these days in artificial intelligence is around generative AI and how AI is being used to accelerate software and products for consumers. Today, an AI startup called PhysicsX, co-founded by two theoretical physicists -- including a Formula One engineering superstar -- is emerging from stealth with a very specific focus on building and operating physical systems in the enterprise world. London-based PhysicsX has come up with an AI platform to create and run simulations for engineers working on project areas like automotive, aerospace and materials science manufacturing -- industries where there are regularly bottlenecks in development due to how models are tested before production.
The College Football Playoff field hangs in the balance on conference championship weekend.
Rivalry Week delivered as always, but with the College Football Playoff expanding and the Pac-12 disbanding, this annual tradition will never be the same.
These deals expire on Nov. 28.
Score Apple AirPods for just $80, a Keurig coffee maker for 50% off, a 32-inch Fire TV for $110 and so much more.
Bijan Robinson broke the 20-point fantasy mark for the first time in his career in Week 12. Scott Pianowski sees more big things to come.
Whether you're shopping for kids or a kid at heart, these fan-favorite kits are fun for the whole family.
The bicycle kick was great, but the celebration might have been better.
TP-Link's Kasa Smart Plugs are 30 percent off in a Cyber Monday deal on Amazon. You can get a four-pack of the plugs for just $35. Kasa Smart Plugs are among our top choices for integrating your non-IoT devices into your smart home setup.
Scoop up all the best goodies from KitchenAid, Clinique, Coach, Cuisinart, Samsonite, Sealy and more.
Whether you're shopping for kids or a kid at heart, these fan-favorite kits are fun for the whole family.