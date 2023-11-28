Mobile camera system set up in Lebanon to combat shoplifting

TechCrunch

A lot of the buzz these days in artificial intelligence is around generative AI and how AI is being used to accelerate software and products for consumers. Today, an AI startup called PhysicsX, co-founded by two theoretical physicists -- including a Formula One engineering superstar -- is emerging from stealth with a very specific focus on building and operating physical systems in the enterprise world. London-based PhysicsX has come up with an AI platform to create and run simulations for engineers working on project areas like automotive, aerospace and materials science manufacturing -- industries where there are regularly bottlenecks in development due to how models are tested before production.