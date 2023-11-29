Mobile Chamber releases 2023 Gift Guide

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Chamber has released its 2023 Gift Guide so shoppers can buy Christmas gifts locally.

Mobile businesses submitted items to the guide so holiday gift hunters could find presents from around the city more easily.

Some of those businesses included:

Drivers excited for Michigan Avenue railroad repairs

Mardi Gras & More, which had Christmas ornaments 25% off

Goldstein’s Jewelry, which offers stackable bracelets starting at $250

Braided River Brewing Co., which has a Braided River 16-ounce Can Glass for $10

“Shopping local is more than a simple exchange of goods and services; you’re fueling the

dreams and sustaining the lives of your fellow neighbors,” said Mobile Chamber President & CEO Bradley Byrne. “It’s about nurturing a dynamic community where our local businesses flourish.

“Every local purchase you make is a powerful decision to support the local economy and community.”

You can view the whole gift guide below.

2023-Mobile-Chamber-Holiday-Gift-Guide-BDownload

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.