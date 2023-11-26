Mobile will collect your scrap tires — totally free

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile residents can drop off old tires at one of three locations next week, but it’s for one day only.

Rosa Park exhibits on display in Mobile

Volunteers from Osprey Initiative and the Student Conservation Association Inc. will help City of Mobile employees collect scrap tires from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. at these locations:

Baumhauer-Randle Park, 1909 Duval St., Mobile, AL 36606

Medal of Honor Park, 1711 Hillcrest Road, Mobile, AL 36609

City of Mobile Recycling Center, 4851 Museum Drive, Mobile, AL 36608

On average, one scrap tire is created annually for each U.S. motorist on the nation’s roadways, according to the Scrap Tire Management Council. That means tens of thousands of scrap tires are being created annually in the City of Mobile, according to a city news release.

Improperly dumped scrap tires can lead to environmental degradation and may create additional breeding habitats for mosquitoes and other pests.

Alabama fans in Mobile proud of Iron Bowl win

“With so many motorists, disposing of tires properly is very important to protect the local environment and keep our community clean,” a city news release said.

“We want to make it easy for Mobilians to do the right thing,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “This event allows residents to dispose of unwanted scrap tires responsibly.

Downtown Mobile Alliance to unveil Camellia Arch

If you live outside city limits

Live outside the city? No problem! If you live in Mobile County, you can drop off unwanted scrap tires at the Mobile County Commission’s Saturday, Dec. 9 event at 7195 Half Mile Road in Irvington.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Thousands head home through Baldwin County during long holiday weekend

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.