Mobile County officials remind residents of deadlines, requirements to vote

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County officials are encouraging residents to register to vote ahead of approaching deadlines.

In a press release, the Mobile County Probate Office reminds voters that the deadlines to vote for the March 5, 2024, Alabama Presidential Preference and Statewide Primary Election are approaching.

Ghost Hunting Housewives: Paranormal investigation at Blakely State Park, helping preserve history

Deadlines for registering to vote:

In-person: Feb. 16, 2024

By mail (postmarked): Feb. 17, 2024

Online: Feb 19, 2024

According to the release, to register to vote, a person must:

Be 18 years of age. A person turning 18 years old on or before March 5, 2024, may register before their birthday, based on the deadlines above.

Be a citizen of the United States

Not be barred from voting due to a felony conviction

Not have been adjudged “mentally incompetent” in court.

All citizens must vote at the poll of the precinct where they live, according to Alabama law. Voters who wish to update their voting information are urged to contact the Board of Registrars at (251) 574-8586.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.