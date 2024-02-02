Mobile County Sheriff speaks on second arrest in I-165 deadly shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was taken into custody Thursday in connection to the deadly I-165 shootout in January that killed a teenage girl and left a 9-year-old boy injured.

Dayell Lavon Davis, 46, of Mobile, is charged with intentional murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, first-degree assault, attempted murder, endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of reckless endangerment and tampering with physical evidence, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Davis faced local media on Thursday, but he did not respond to their questions.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch spoke with the media after Davis was taken to Mobile Metro Jail. He said Davis was driving the vehicle that initially fired shots into the car of the teenage girl who was killed and the 9-year-old who was injured.

“We know, from discussions with him that he was a participant in this crime,” Burch said.

Still, Burch believes there are others involved in the crime that need to be held accountable. He also said he feels Davis should be charged with capital murder.

“In the opinion of the investigators, it fits the probable cause of capital murder,” he said.

Burch was asked if the sheriff’s office was tipped off about Davis’ involvement. He said there were no tips involved, and he credited detectives, who were able to find the car that Davis was allegedly driving during the incident.

He said the intended target of the shooting, T’Marvin Jones, did not know who was shooting at him.

“This has all the makings of people involved in gang activity,” he said.

